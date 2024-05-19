BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $59,530,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,130,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 254.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

