Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $219.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.30.

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $211.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.29. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $103.50 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 50.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.