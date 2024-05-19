Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $219.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.30.
IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on IBP
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 50.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.