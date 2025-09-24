Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 163 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,404 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $127.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

