Avanza Fonder AB Buys 65,258 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Avanza Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

