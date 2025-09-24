Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $194.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $238.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

