Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.55.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $7,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,647,161. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock worth $722,009,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.