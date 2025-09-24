U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cencora by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $301.95 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.41 and a 200 day moving average of $287.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,993 shares of company stock worth $16,292,923. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

