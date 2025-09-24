Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Holdings Lifted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 82,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.2%

PRU stock opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

