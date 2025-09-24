Lincoln Capital Corp Has $1.10 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.8%

NVDA opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day moving average is $144.59.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock worth $722,009,402. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

