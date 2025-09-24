Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

