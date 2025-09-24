Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

