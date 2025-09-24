Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

