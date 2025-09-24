JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $312.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $316.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

