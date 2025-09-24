LCM Capital Management Inc Purchases 36 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Shares of JPM opened at $312.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $316.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.43 and its 200-day moving average is $270.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

