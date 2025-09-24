UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 654 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
LEN opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
A number of analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
