U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,924 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $361.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.77 and its 200 day moving average is $375.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

