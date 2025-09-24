Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 72,145 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,924,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,145 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $620,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock valued at $722,009,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.76.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

