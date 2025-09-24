Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after acquiring an additional 315,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,884,000 after purchasing an additional 532,269 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after purchasing an additional 689,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,341,000 after purchasing an additional 225,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $278.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.78. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.30 and a twelve month high of $296.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.48.

Read Our Latest Report on VEEV

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $302,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.