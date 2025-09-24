Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 196,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $189.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.95 and its 200 day moving average is $197.97. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

