U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 621.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

