Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

