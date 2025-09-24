Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 22.0% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 16,069 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $14,497,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $41,150,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,407.36. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,735,788.53. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.08 and a 200 day moving average of $153.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $180.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Arete raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.