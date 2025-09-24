Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

