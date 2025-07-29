32,634 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,300. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $37,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,377,764 shares in the company, valued at $541,004,075.12. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,805,317 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -114.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.16.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

