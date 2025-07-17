Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,175 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $285.79 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The stock has a market cap of $794.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.