Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,028,000 after buying an additional 2,465,572 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $285.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $794.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 17.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

