Reviewing CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) and Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) and Titan International (NYSE:TWI) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CNH Industrial and Titan International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNH Industrial 5.53% 14.32% 2.56% Titan International -0.83% -0.05% -0.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of CNH Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Titan International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CNH Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Titan International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNH Industrial 0 6 8 1 2.67 Titan International 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNH Industrial and Titan International, as provided by MarketBeat.

CNH Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.36%. Titan International has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Titan International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan International is more favorable than CNH Industrial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNH Industrial and Titan International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNH Industrial $19.84 billion 0.81 $1.25 billion $0.82 15.74 Titan International $1.85 billion 0.32 -$5.56 million ($0.21) -44.83

CNH Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Titan International. Titan International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNH Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CNH Industrial has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan International has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNH Industrial beats Titan International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNH Industrial



CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services. The Agriculture segment designs, manufactures, and distributes a full line of farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements and material handling equipment. The Construction segment comprises of a full line of construction equipment including excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, and compact track loaders. The Financial Services segment offers retail note and lease financing to end-use customers for the purchase of new and used agricultural and construction equipment and components. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Titan International



Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it provides bias and light truck tires; and products for ATVs, rock climbers, and turf applications, as well as specialty products and train brakes. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and its distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois.

