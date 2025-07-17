Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $252.83

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.83.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $256.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.53. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

