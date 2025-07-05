Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

