XML Financial LLC Purchases 1,377 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.