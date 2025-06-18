Trust Point Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,654,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 124.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,379,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.3%

Intel stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

