Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $220.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.