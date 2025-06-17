Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,938 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 157,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $863,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,905.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,413,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,850,000 after buying an additional 262,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 336,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

