Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

