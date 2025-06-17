Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.50.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

