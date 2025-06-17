Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 941,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 53,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 594.7% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

