Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 236 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,008.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,836 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average is $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.10.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

