Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $369.59 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,095 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $369,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,497,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,425,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,410 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,129,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,316,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,176,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,308,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.71. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.