Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $45,000 Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.