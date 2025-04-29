Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 63,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 5.1 %

BATS:DNOV opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $307.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.40.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

