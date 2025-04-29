XTX Topco Ltd Takes $163,000 Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of ProQR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRQR. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,076,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRQR

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.