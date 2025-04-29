XTX Topco Ltd Takes $163,000 Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of ProQR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRQR. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,076,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of PRQR opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
