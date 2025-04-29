XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.11% of Seanergy Maritime worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,079 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHIP shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

SHIP opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

