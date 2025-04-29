Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $75.69 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

