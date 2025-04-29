Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 199,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.00. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

