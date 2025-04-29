15,130 Shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,299,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,650,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,477,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 859,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 135,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is -85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KW

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.