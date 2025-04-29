XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair cut Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

