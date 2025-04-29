Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

