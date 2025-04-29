XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,370,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 489,555 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,290.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 467,751 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.73. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ADPT

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, CFO Kyle Piskel sold 10,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,033.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,689.80. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,064.50. This represents a 4.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,601 shares of company stock worth $6,040,624 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.