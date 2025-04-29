DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.24%.

DRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

