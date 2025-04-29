XTX Topco Ltd Invests $169,000 in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of MD opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

